RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Davonte Gaines scored the game-winning layup with four seconds left and racked up 23 total points to lead George Mason past Richmond 62-60 on Saturday in an Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season ending game.

Isaiah Bigelow missed a 3-point attempt as time expired for the Spiders. The Patriots extended their winning streak to six games.

Gaines had eight rebounds and three steals for the Patriots (19-12, 11-7). Josh Oduro added 12 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Ronald Polite recorded 12 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line.

Tyler Burton finished with 17 points for the Spiders (14-17, 7-11). Richmond also got 10 points and two steals from Bigelow. Andre Gustavson had four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.