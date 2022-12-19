It won’t be long before Florida and Oklahoma are Southeastern Conference foes.

For now, though, the Gators and Sooners will play in the final nonconference tune-up before Florida begins SEC play and Oklahoma starts its Big 12 schedule.

The teams meet Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C., as part of the two-day Jumpman Invitational.

Oklahoma’s identity has been clear so far.

The Sooners (8-3) are among the nation’s most efficient offensive teams, shooting 51.5 percent from the field. Only three teams in Division I are shooting at a better clip.

Oklahoma is coming off an 87-66 victory over Central Arkansas where the Sooners shot 63.6 percent from the floor — their best shooting performance in more than a decade.

Over their last three games, the Sooners are shooting 59.6 percent from the field over their last three games.

“Even in practice with our five-on-zero stuff, we’re just flowing in our offense real crisp,” Oklahoma leading scorer Grant Sherfield said. “Everything’s flowing well.”

Sherfield, an offseason transfer from Nevada, is leading the way, shooting 20 of 33 (60.6 percent) from the floor during the last three games and 11 of 17 (64.7 percent) from beyond the arc.

Florida is still working to establish its identity under first-year coach Todd Golden.

The Gators (7-4) are coming off an 82-48 win over Ohio on Dec. 14.

Colin Castleton leads Florida with 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, though he had just six points in the win over the Bobcats.

The Gators have won three of their last four games, shooting 50 percent from the floor during that stretch. In the lone loss in that stretch, a 21-point loss to UConn, Florida shot just 30.2 percent.

Golden is hoping for more consistency moving forward.

“It’s all part of the season,” Golden said. “Our guys have done a good job of working hard with that level of belief and that level of staying true to what we’re doing. And we have gotten better in different areas.”

The programs have split their four meetings all-time, with the Sooners winning the last two — including last season’s 74-67 victory at Oklahoma.

Tanner Groves, OU’s second-leading scorer this season, had 20 in that game, while Castleton led the Gators with 14.

