LOGAN, Utah (AP)Taylor Funk had 20 points in Utah State’s 75-71 victory against UNLV on Tuesday night.

Funk added six rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (15-4, 4-2 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth scored 14 points while going 5 of 14 (3 for 10 from distance), and added five rebounds and nine assists. Trevin Dorius recorded 10 points.

Keyshawn Hall led the way for the Rebels (12-6, 1-5) with 19 points. Jordan McCabe added 17 points and two steals for UNLV. Keshon Gilbert also recorded 14 points, five assists and three steals.

Max Shulga led Utah State with nine points in the second half as his team was outscored by five points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Utah State hosts San Jose State and UNLV travels to play Fresno State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.