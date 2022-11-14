LOGAN, Utah (AP)Taylor Funk had 22 points and 11 rebounds in Utah State’s 96-74 win over Santa Clara on Monday night.

Funk added five steals for the Aggies (3-0). Steven Ashworth scored 18 points with five rebounds. Daniel Akin recorded 13 points.

Parker Braun led the Broncos (2-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Brandin Podziemski added 12 points and two steals for Santa Clara. In addition, Carlos Marshall Jr. finished with 10 points.

Utah State outscored Santa Clara in the second half by eight points, with Akin scoring a team-high 10 points after halftime.

NEXT UP

Utah State’s next game is Thursday against San Diego on the road. Santa Clara squares off against DePaul on Friday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.