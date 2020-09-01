FSU names Blackman as starting QB

FSU has named their starting quarterback for this year and he’s not new to the job.

James Blackman will lead the Florida State’s offense when they open the season on September 12th.



Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell announced the news today.

The junior beat out sophomore Jordan Tracis and true freshman Tate Rodemaker and Chubba Purdy for the job.

Last season Blackman started 10 games, completing 184 or 292 passes for 2,339 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

“Really pleased with the growth and development that I’ve seen from him,” said FSU Head Football Coach Mike Norvell. “On the field, he’s doing a really good job of taking care of the football. You know obviously managing the offense with his talent, you know I believe he has all the skills and traits of what’s necessary to be a very successful quarterback.”

FSU also announced some kickoff times. Their first game against Georgia Tech will start at 2:30 CST on September 12 and you can watch it on WMBB.