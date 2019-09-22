FSU legend Charlie Ward speaks at North Bay Haven Football’s second annual kick off dinner

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Former Florida State quarterback, 1993 Heisman Trophy winner and former NBA player Charlie Ward was in Bay County on Saturday.

Ward was the keynote speaker at North Bay Haven Football’s second annual Kickoff Dinner.

The charter school partnered with Coaches for Curing Cancer for the fundraiser.

A percentage of the proceeds from the event will go to benefit a local cancer patient and the rest will help North Bay Haven’s football program.

News 13’s sport director Courtney Mims was the MC at the event and she asked Ward how he thinks the Seminoles are doing this season.

“You need guys to step up and make plays and hope the guys will do that you know learn from the past games that we’ve had and make some changes,” said Ward.