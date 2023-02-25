GOLF

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP)Paul Casey birdied his last three holes for a 6-under 65 and a share of the lead with Jason Kokrak as the second season of Saudi-funded LIV Golf began at Mayakoba.

Casey was 5 under through 10 holes before he lost ground with a double bogey on the par-4 second hole. He responded with a hat trick of birdies to close out his round on the El Camaleon golf course at the resort south of Cancun.

Kokrak played bogey-free, chipping in for one birdie and holing a couple of lengthy putts.

They were two shots clear of Peter Uihlein, Talor Gooch and Carlos Ortiz, one of two Mexican players who are part of the 48-man LIV roster.

Mayakoba previously hosted a PGA Tour event in the fall from 2007 until November, when the resort moved over to LIV Golf.

Meanwhile, a federal judge declined Friday to postpone the trial date in LIV Golf’s antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, even while conceding that might be inevitable if LIV owner Saudi Arabia appeals a ruling that officials with its sovereign wealth fund be required to testify.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – There have been about 7,200 rounds played at the Honda Classic since it moved to PGA National 17 years ago. Only two of those were better than the one turned in Friday by Chris Kirk.

Kirk shot an 8-under 62 in the second round, moving to 9 under for the week and one shot behind Justin Suh (64) at the tournament’s midway point. Kirk had an eagle and six birdies, hitting 16 greens and taking advantage of no wind blowing in the morning – very rare for PGA National.

Suh had four consecutive birdies on holes 8 through 11, rolling in putts from 5, 15, 25 and 30 feet in that span, to post a 36-hole total of 10-under 130.

PATTAYA, Thailand (AP) – Natthakritta Vongtaveelap shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead over Maja Stark in the LPGA Thailand.

The 20-year-old Thai was at 12-under 132l at Siam Country Club. She has won all three events she has competed in this season, including two on a local tour.

Stark, from Sweden, had a 67. Nelly Korda (66) was 10 under with Celine Boutier (66), Emily Kristine Pedersen (67), Jaravee Boonchant (69) and Jenny Shin (68).

NEW DELHI (AP) – Yannik Paul extended his lead to five strokes after two rounds of the Indian Open on the European tour.

The No. 119-ranked German shot a 3-under 69 to reach 10 unser at DLF Golf and Country Club.

BASEBALL

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) – Tick, tock, Manny Machado. Better watch that pitch clock.

Baseball’s new timing device made its big league debut Friday during a limited schedule of spring training openers and it was Machado, the San Diego Padres’ All-Star slugger, not a pitcher, who was called for the first violation.

Machado found out the hard way that the pitch clock works both ways. He wasn’t fully in the batter’s box and facing Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray as the 15-second clock wound under 8 seconds in the bottom of the first inning. Umpire Ryan Blakney called time and signaled strike one against Machado, who finished second in last season’s NL MVP race.

Machado was hardly fazed. He singled on a 2-1 pitch.

If Major League Baseball was looking for immediate results from the new rules designed to improve pace of play, including the pitch clock, it got them. The Mariners won 3-2 in 2 hours, 29 minutes, which is fast for any game, spring or regular season. In nearby Surprise, the Kansas City Royals beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 in 2:33.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee suspended baseball coach Tony Vitello for the Volunteers’ weekend series with Dayton while university officials, Vitello and the NCAA handle a violation in the program.

Officials announced the suspension right before the Volunteers (3-2), ranked as high as No. 3 in one major poll, opened a three-game set with Dayton. Josh Elander has replaced Vitello as acting head coach.

Tennessee cited NCAA bylaws for preventing any further details being released. But shortstop Maui Ahuna has yet to be cleared to play for Tennessee after transferring from Kansas last June.

FOOTBALL

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Brian Schottenheimer is taking over as offensive coordinator for Dallas, with the Cowboys still planning on coach Mike McCarthy taking on play-calling duties.

Schottenheimer’s move from consultant to Kellen Moore’s replacement was announced along with the rest of the changes to McCarthy’s staff.

The 49-year-old Schottenheimer joined the Dallas staff last season after a season as passing game coordinator in Jacksonville that followed a three-year stint as the offensive coordinator for Russell Wilson in Seattle.

Schottenheimer is the son of the late Marty Schottenheimer, who gave McCarthy his first NFL job on Kansas City staff in 1993.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator to replace the departed Eric Bieniemy, giving him the job he held before departing Andy Reid’s staff for an opportunity as the head coach in Chicago.

Nagy spent two seasons directing the Chiefs’ offense with Alex Smith at quarterback. He then spent four seasons with the Bears, going 34-31 in the regular season and winning the NFC North in 2018, before he was fired after a 6-11 season in 2021. He returned to the Chiefs as their quarterbacks coach.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard signed a two-year contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars, keeping him from hitting free agency next month.

Beathard spent the last two seasons as Trevor Lawrence’s backup. He played in six games, with most of the work coming in mop-up duty. He’s 2-10 as an NFL starter, with all 12 starts coming during his three seasons with San Francisco.

The grandson of longtime NFL general manager Bobby Beathard signed a two-year, $5 million deal with Jacksonville in March 2021 – a month before the Jaguars chose Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

TENNIS

DOHA, Qatar (AP) – Andy Murray saved five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (6) and advance to the final of the Qatar Open.

The 35-year-old Murray reached his first ATP Tour final since June and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

Murray, the three-time Grand Slam champion who has had two hip operations, overcame a 5-3 deficit in the deciding set. He saved two match points on his own serve and three more when his Czech opponent served for the match.

Medvedev beat second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime for the second time in two weeks, this time 6-4, 7-6 (7). Medvedev also won in straight sets last week in the Rotterdam quarterfinals.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Top-ranked Iga Swiatek stayed undefeated against Coco Gauff, beating the American teenager 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion improved to 6-0 against the 18-year-old Gauff, and each victory has been in straight sets. The Pole beat Gauff in last year’s French Open final.

Swiatek will face Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion. Krejcikova beat No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States 6-1, 5-7, 6-0.

Swiatek retained her Qatar Open title last week.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) – A rematch is in sight for Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie in the Rio Open final.

Both advanced to the semifinals of the clay-court tournament and could repeat the Argentina Open title match last week that Alcaraz won.

Defending Rio Open champion Alcaraz beat Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-6 (0) to set up a match against Nicolas Jarry. Norrie overcame Hugo Dellien 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Norrie will face Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

BASKETBALL

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Miami was placed on probation for one year after the school and the NCAA said women’s basketball coaches inadvertently helped arrange impermissible contact between a booster and two players who signed with the Hurricanes.

It’s first time the NCAA has announced a penalty related to an investigation into name, image and likeness deals – NIL, as they are called.

The NCAA probed the actions of booster John Ruiz, who has signed several Miami athletes to NIL deals. Among them are women’s basketball players Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who transferred to Miami after meeting with Ruiz – though the Cavinders told the NCAA the meeting had nothing to do with their decision to play for the Hurricanes.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi basketball coach Kermit Davis’s tenure is over, his team mired in a four-game losing streak and in last place in the Southeastern Conference standings.

Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said the school and Davis ”have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately.”

Davis was 74-79 in five seasons at Ole Miss, which is 10-18 this season and 2-13 in SEC games. Assistant coach Win Case will serve as acting head coach for the rest of the season.

SOCCER

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A Major League Soccer season-opening match between the LA Galaxy and the defending champion Los Angeles Football Club set for Saturday at the Rose Bowl has been postponed due to severe weather.

The league and the teams said later Friday that the match has been rescheduled for July 4.

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) – The union for Major League Soccer players criticized FIFA, its rules-making body and the league for failing to allow trials of temporary substitutes to replace players suspected of sustaining concussions.

The International Football Association Board said Jan. 18 that no consensus was reached on the proposal for trials by MLS and England’s Premier League. The IFAB includes four representatives from FIFA and one each from the governing bodies of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

HOCKEY

NEW YORK (AP) – Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for elbowing Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo in the head.

The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension a day after Cernak struck Okposo with his left elbow during Tampa Bay’s 6-5 overtime loss. The play took place late in the third period, and no penalty was called.

The suspension will cost Cernak $31,892.

VOLLEYBALL

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska women’s team will attempt to set the NCAA volleyball attendance record next season when it plays an outdoor match in Memorial Stadium.

The school announced the football stadium – which seats 85,000-plus – would host a doubleheader on ”Volleyball Day in Nebraska” on Aug. 30. The Cornhuskers will play Omaha in a regular-season match, preceded by a Division II exhibition between Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney.

The attendance record is 18,755, set when Nebraska played Wisconsin in the 2021 national championship match in Columbus, Ohio.