BEREA, Ohio (AP)Deshaun Watson’s status with the NFL has not changed even though the suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback has been named in a new civil lawsuit by another woman alleging sexual misconduct.

Watson is almost halfway through an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. Two dozen women previously claimed he was sexually inappropriate during massage therapy sessions.

On Thursday, a 26th woman filed a lawsuit in Texas that alleges Watson pressured her into performing a sex act after a massage in 2020. Watson has settled 23 of 24 previous lawsuits filed against him, one was dropped.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the latest lawsuit does not impact Watson’s current standing. However, the 27-year-old could face more discipline if he is found to have further violated the league’s conduct code.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tom Brady was fined by the NFL on Friday for trying to kick Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett following the play in which the Falcons defensive tackle was flagged for a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was fined $11,139, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because fines aren’t announced until Saturday.

Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. It appeared Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn’t make contact.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) – Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams against Carolina on Sunday after missing two days of practice this week for what coach Sean McVay called personal reasons.

McVay would not give further details when asked about Akers’ circumstances, though he did say the Rams’ leading rusher was not away from the team for the past two days because he was injured. Akers has rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown this season.

GOLF

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) – Brooks Koepka shot an 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead in the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah, matching the lowest score on the first-year breakaway tour.

Koepka had eight birdies in a bogey-free round at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. The American matched the 62 that Lee Westwood shot in Boston in September.

Koepka, a former top-ranked player and four-time major winner, was trailed by

Charl Schwartzel opened with a 64, and Patrick Reed, Hideto Tanihara and Peter Uihlein followed at 65.

Dustin Johnson has already wrapped up the LIV individual title and its prize of $18 million. He opened with a 68.

The tournament is the seventh and final LIV Golf Invitational event for both individual and team play. The final event of the inaugural season will be in Miami in two weeks for the four-man teams. LIV Golf is funded by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund, but this is the first tournament held in Saudi Arabia

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) – Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam shared the lead in the Zozo Championship going into the weekend in the PGA Tour event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

Putnam shot an 8-under 62, and Fowler had a 63, putting both Americans at 10 under. Keegan Bradley (65) was a stroke back, and John Hug was 8 under after a course-record 61.

It was a tougher day for former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, the defending champion and hometown favorite. He was 10 strokes off the pace after a 69.

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) – Angel Hidalgo shot an 8-under 63 for a share of the second-round lead in the Andalucia Masters.

Hidalgo had eight birdies at Valderrama to join Spanish countryman Adrian Otaegui (66) and Australia’s Min Woo Lee (67) at 9 under. Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick, the U.S. Open winner, missed the cut after his second 74.

BASEBALL

Bruce Sutter, the Hall of Famer closer who pioneered the sharp-dropping, split-fingered fastball, died Thursday. He was 69.

Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and in hospice surrounded by his family, one of Sutter’s three sons, Chad, told The Associated Press. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Bruce Sutter died in Cartersville, Georgia.

A six-time All-Star, Sutter led the National League in saves for five years and won the 1979 Cy Young Award. He had 300 saves in a 12-year career with the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves.

At his bedeviling best, he tossed two perfect innings – retiring future fellow Hall of Famers Paul Molitor, Robin Yount and Ted Simmons – to finish off the Cardinals’ Game 7 win over Milwaukee in the 1982 World Series. Sutter was 68-71 with a 2.83 ERA overall. In 661 games, he pitched 1,042 innings and struck out 861.

COLLEGE

DALLAS (AP) – Kennesaw State will join Conference USA on July 1, 2024.

Conference USA is going through a transition of its makeup, with six of the 11 current members in their last academic year before moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer. That will be at the same time that Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State will join C-USA. Kennesaw State’s addition a year after

Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA are leaving Conference USA for the American. C-USA was at 14 schools before Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi left this past summer for the Sun Belt.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Tech hired Alabama administrator J Batt as athletic director, putting him in charge of the search for a football coach.

Batt replaces Todd Stansbury, who was fired Sept. 26 along with football coach Geoff Collins after the Yellow Jackets started the season 1-3. Batt has been at Alabama since 2017, overseeing revenues through donations, ticketing and other sources.

HOCKEY

MILAN (AP) – Mike Keenan was named coach of the Italy’s hockey team, giving the Stanley Cup winner a chance to guide the host country at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Keenan, who will be 76 in 2026, last coached China-based Kunlun Red Star in the KHL in 2017. Keenan coached the New York Rangers to the Stanley Cup in 1994 and won a KHL title with Metallurg Magnitogorsk in 2014.

RUNNING

MONACO (AP) – Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei of Kenya was suspended after testing positive for doping at the race and allegedly obstructing an investigation.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Kipyokei’s sample after winning last October had traces of triamcinolone acetonide. It is a glucocorticoid prohibited at races when an athlete does not have permission to use it as a medication.

TENNIS

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Top-ranked Iga Swiatek cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 victory over sixth-seeded Coco Gauff to reach the San Diego Open semifinals.

Swiatek, the U.S. Open and French Open winner, will face fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula. Pegula beat Madison Keys, 6-4, 7-5. In the other quarterfinals, Donna Vekic edged third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1 and Danielle Collins topped second-seeded Paula Badosa 7-6 (5), 6-4.