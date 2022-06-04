MLB

PHILADELPHIA (AP)The Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi on Friday after the team’s terrible start.

He’s the first major league manager to lose his job this season.

Philadelphia said bench coach Rob Thomson is the team’s interim manager for the rest of the season.

Expected to contend for an NL East title, the Phillies entered Friday’s game 22-29 and 12 games behind the first-place New York Mets.

Girardi started as the Phillies’ manager in 2020 after previously managing the New York Yankees for 10 years. He finishes 132-141 with Philadelphia.

NEW YORK (AP) – The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the season with an all-time high $310.6 million payroll for purposes of the luxury tax and are on track to pay a record tax of nearly $47 million, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and obtained by The Associated Press.

Five teams exceeded the $230 million threshold as of opening day, which if unchanged by the season’s end would be one shy of the most, in 2016. Rounding out the top five were the New York Mets, The New York Yankees, the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres, the only team other than the Dodgers to pay tax last year.

BALTIMORE (AP) – The Baltimore Orioles promoted Eve Rosenbaum to assistant general manager.

The Orioles announced the move Friday. Rosenbaum will oversee roster management, transactions, financial planning and major league operations and administration. She will also continue to play a role in player evaluation and acquisition.

Rosenbaum joined the organization in November of 2019 and has been the club’s director of baseball development since then. Prior to joining the Orioles, Rosenbaum spent five seasons in the Houston Astros’ organization.

NFL

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – Seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is retiring after 13 years in the NFL, leaving a major hole in the middle of the offensive line for the San Francisco 49ers.

The 36-year-old Mack announced his retirement on Friday in a move the Niners had been bracing for this offseason.

Mack started every game in 11 of his 13 seasons, missing only 11 games in 2014 with the Browns and two in 2020 with the Falcons. He was named to Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring, he confirmed to The Associated Press in a text message on Friday, ending a career that spanned 17 seasons and nine teams and made him one of the NFL’s most colorful and beloved journeymen.

It was a career of perseverance in which Fitzpatrick never settled for being a backup.

The 39-year-old Fitzpatrick’s last stop was in Washington. Named the starter ahead of last season, he suffered a hip injury in the team’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and never returned to the field.

Fitzpatrick finished with a 59-87-1 record as a starter in a career that began with St. Louis in 2005, with other stops in Cincinnati, Tennessee, Houston and Tampa Bay. Fitzpatrick ranks 32nd on the career list with 34,990 yards passing, 36th with 223 touchdown passes and 49th with 169 interceptions.

NHL

NEW YORK (AP) – Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication.

The league announce Price as the winner of the Masterton on Friday night prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final between Tampa Bay and New York.

Price didn’t play between Game 5 of the 2021 final in July and April with two weeks left in the 2021-22 regular season. After undergoing knee surgery last summer, he entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program in October and said not long after it was to help a substance problem he developed.

Despite Montreal being near the bottom of the league standings, Price worked his way back and made his season debut April 15. He played five games, losing his first four before making 37 saves in a 10-2 victory in Montreal’s season finale.

TENNIS

PARIS (AP) -Rafael Nadal advanced to the French Open final Friday after Alexander Zverev fell during a point, injured his right ankle and stopped playing.

A little more than 3 hours into the match, Zverev was running to his right to chase a ball when he tumbled. He immediately grabbed his lower right leg, screaming in pain. A trainer came out to attend to him, and Nadal walked around the net to check on Zverev, too. Zverev was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

Nadal won the first set 7-6 (8). The second set was also headed to a tiebreaker when Zverev went down.

Nadal will face Casper Ruud, who became the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam singles final by eliminating 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) – Serena and Venus Williams did not appear on the women’s singles entry list released by Wimbledon on Friday.

It is possible that either player could request a wild-card invitation to the Grand Slam tournament, which begins on June 27.

Serena Williams has won seven of her Open era record 23 major singles championships at the All England Club, most recently in 2016. The 40-year-old American was the runner-up there in 2018 and 2019 and has not competed anywhere since injuring her right leg and needing to stop playing in her first-round match a year ago.

Venus Williams is a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon and has seven major singles trophies in all. Her most recent match on tour came at Chicago last August. She turns 42 in two weeks.

GOLF

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) – Danielle Kang revealed Friday that she played the first two rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open with a tumor on her spine.

The 29-year-old Kang, ranked No. 12 in the world, said she learned of the diagnosis ”a few weeks ago” and has undergone multiple tests, but it’s not clear yet whether the tumor is malignant or benign. She said doctors are also working to determine if the tumor is the cause of her back pain or a contributing factor.

She plans to have further tests next week and is uncertain how much playing time she will miss.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd will get a $1 million raise next season in a proposed five-year contract extension through 2027 following a successful first season in the desert.

The extension must be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents next Thursday.

The new contract would increase Lloyd’s base salary from $1.9 million to $2.9 million in 2022-23. He also will receive $100,000 escalators each year after that.

Lloyd will continue to get $700,000 per year in additional duties compensation.

SOCCER

CHICAGO (AP) – Will Wilson is quitting as CEO of the U.S. Soccer Federation ahead of the World Cup, making the surprising decision to leave the job after just 2 1/2 years.

The uncle of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, Wilson said Friday he will leave on Oct. 31, three weeks before the Americans open the tournament in Qatar against Ukraine or Wales.

Now 54, Wilson started work on March 30, 2020, and took over from Dan Flynn, who held the job from June 2000 until September 2019.

