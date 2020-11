BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads Pirates beat the Blountstown Tigers 21-18 Friday in a Class 1A regional semifinals game.

This win sends them to the regional finals, the farthest Sneads has ever gotten in the state playoffs.

It’s also the first time the Pirates have beaten the Tigers in program history.

Sneads will take on Taylor County in the regional finals on Nov. 27.