TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown Tigers took on a challenge Friday night. They played the reigning 2A State Champs North Florida Christian.

The Tigers fought and prevailed, winning 15-9 over the Eagles. They didn’t play the second half due to lightning, but it still counts as a win for Blountstown.

The Tigers take on the Arnold Marlins for the start of the regular season on Aug. 23.