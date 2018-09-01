Friday Night Fever - Week Two

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Here are the Week 2 final scores and highlights from this week's Friday Night Fever!

South Walton - 38

Walton - 6

Mosley - 33

Gadsden County - 7

Arnold - 7

Fort Walton Beach - 21

Port St. Joe - 14

Marianna - 9

Chipley - 30

Graceville - 24

Bozeman - 13

Holmes County - 14

Blountstown - 7

Florida High - 30

Liberty County - 10

FAMU - 8

Franklin County - 13

North Bay Haven - 0

Pike Liberal Arts - 41

Freeport - 28

Jay - 40

Cottondale - 0

Wewahitchka - 24

Lighthouse PCA - 0