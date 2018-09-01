Sports

Friday Night Fever - Week Two

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 12:07 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 12:07 AM EDT

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Here are the Week 2 final scores and highlights from this week's Friday Night Fever!

 

South Walton - 38

Walton - 6

 

Mosley - 33

Gadsden County - 7

 

Arnold - 7

Fort Walton Beach - 21

 

Port St. Joe - 14

Marianna - 9

 

Chipley - 30

Graceville - 24

 

Bozeman - 13

Holmes County - 14

 

Blountstown - 7

Florida High - 30

 

Liberty County - 10

FAMU - 8

 

Franklin County - 13

North Bay Haven - 0

 

Pike Liberal Arts - 41

Freeport - 28

 

Jay - 40

Cottondale - 0

 

Wewahitchka - 24

Lighthouse PCA - 0 

 

 

