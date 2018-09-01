Friday Night Fever - Week Two
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Here are the Week 2 final scores and highlights from this week's Friday Night Fever!
South Walton - 38
Walton - 6
Mosley - 33
Gadsden County - 7
Arnold - 7
Fort Walton Beach - 21
Port St. Joe - 14
Marianna - 9
Chipley - 30
Graceville - 24
Bozeman - 13
Holmes County - 14
Blountstown - 7
Florida High - 30
Liberty County - 10
FAMU - 8
Franklin County - 13
North Bay Haven - 0
Pike Liberal Arts - 41
Freeport - 28
Jay - 40
Cottondale - 0
Wewahitchka - 24
Lighthouse PCA - 0
