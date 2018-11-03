Friday Night Fever - Week 11
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Here are this week's scores from Week 11 of high school football!
Marianna - 26
Rutherford - 12
Vernon - 32
Blountstown - 28
Chipley - 23
Holmes County - 22
Sneads - 67
Liberty County - 6
Walton - 9
Bozeman - 3
Port St. Joe - 24
North Florida Christian - 7
Arnold - 26
Florida High - 37
Franklin County - 59
Munroe - 8
Freeport - 21
Northview - 49
Wewahitchka - 8
FAMU - 24
Leon - 38
Mosley - 24
