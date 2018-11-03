Sports

Friday Night Fever - Week 11

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 11:55 PM EDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 11:55 PM EDT

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Here are this week's scores from Week 11 of high school football!

 

Marianna - 26

Rutherford - 12

 

Vernon - 32

Blountstown - 28

 

Chipley - 23

Holmes County - 22

 

Sneads - 67

Liberty County - 6

 

Walton - 9

Bozeman - 3

 

Port St. Joe - 24

North Florida Christian - 7

 

Arnold - 26

Florida High - 37

 

Franklin County - 59

Munroe - 8

 

Freeport - 21

Northview - 49

 

Wewahitchka - 8

FAMU - 24

 

Leon - 38

Mosley - 24

