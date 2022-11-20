MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP)Freshman Chance Stephens hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining in overtime and Loyola Marymount rallied to beat Wake Forest 77-75 in the Jamaica Classic on Sunday.

Stephens came off the bench to score 23 points for the Lions (4-2). He sank 7 of 10 shots – all from 3-point range. Cam Shelton finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four steals and it was Shelton’s 3-pointer with 1 second left that sent the game to overtime tied at 65. Justin Ahrens scored 11. Keli Leaupepe had 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

Stephens made all five of his first-half 3-pointers, turning the second one into a four-point play, to help LMU take a 35-25 lead into intermission.

Wake Forest whittled away at the lead and Damari Monsanto buried a 3-pointer to put the Demon Deacons up 45-44 with 9:49 left to play. A three-point play by Matthew Marsh and a layup by Cameron Hildreth gave Wake Forest a 65-57 lead with 2:01 to go.

Stephens sank a 3, Leaupepe had a layup off a turnover and Shelton’s 3 capped an 8-0 run to send the game to OT.

Tyree Appleby finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals to lead Wake Forest (4-1). Marsh scored 14 on 6-of-7 shooting with six boards off the bench. Hildreth and Andrew Carr both scored 10. Carr added eight rebounds.

