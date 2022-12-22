PARIS (AP)France coach Didier Deschamps will meet with French soccer federation president Noel Le Graet next week to discuss a new contract.

Deschamps, who has been in charge for 10 years, has led Les Bleus to three major finals and won the 2018 World Cup.

France lost a thrilling World Cup final to Argentina last Sunday in Qatar and was also beaten in the European Championship final by Portugal six years ago.

His contract expires at the end of this year and Le Graet is hopeful Deschamps will continue.

Le Graet told Ouest-France newspaper Thursday that he’s going to meet with Deschamps and hopes he stays on.

”He holds all the cards,” Le Graet told Ouest-France. ”Because I had told him that as long as he reached the (World Cup) semifinals then the decision belonged to him.”

Deschamps reportedly wants a four-year deal, taking him to the 2026 World Cup. But he may only be offered two years with an option for a further two years depending on results.

”I think we’ll reach an agreement,” Le Graet said.

The next major tournament is the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

