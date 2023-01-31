METZ, France (AP)The French basketball federation has opened a disciplinary case after a Black player was reportedly targeted by a racist insult during a lower-league game.

Metz point guard Loic Akono said he was called a ”bonobo” by a fan during a game at Charleville-Mezieres over the weekend. Bonobos are similar to chimpanzees.

Akono left the court before the end of the third quarter after the referee threatened to charge him with a technical foul if he kept arguing with the crowd.

The French federation said Tuesday it has opened a disciplinary case, noting its ”zero tolerance” policy toward ”incivilities, violence and unsportsmanlike behavior during official basketball games.”

Metz plays in the fourth division.

