MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Elijah McCadden led Memphis with 16 points and Damaria Franklin scored the game-winning layup with seven seconds left as the Tigers defeated UCF 64-63 on Thursday night.

McCadden added six rebounds for the Tigers (20-6, 10-3 American Athletic Conference). DeAndre Williams scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor, and added six rebounds. Kendric Davis recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.

Taylor Hendricks finished with 17 points and two blocks for the Knights (15-10, 6-7). UCF also got 12 points, six rebounds, eight assists and five steals from Darius Johnson. Brandon Suggs also had 11 points.

Davis put up 10 points in the first half for Memphis, who led 44-35 at halftime. McCadden led Memphis with eight points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Memphis visits Houston while UCF hosts Cincinnati.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.