Former MLB player Scott Hemond hosts 15th annual summer baseball camps

DESTIN, Fla. - Former MLB catcher Scott Hemond is hosting his 15th annual summer baseball camps in Destin this month.

The camp started on Monday and will go on for four weeks. Boys and girls ages 8-13 are invited to come out to the Threadgill Park in Destin and participate.

The camp focuses on the baseball fundamentals like hitting, throwing and fielding. However, they also break up the baseball with some fun. They play games like Tug-O-War, wiffleball and have relay races to take a break. Hemond said it's all about letting the kids have some fun in the sun as well.

If you want more information on how to sign up for the camp, go to https://scotthemond.com/.