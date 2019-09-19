Former FSU baseball coach Mike Martin continues to speak across the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Now that Florida State’s Mike Martin has retired from coaching, he’s using some of his free time to speak all over the Panhandle.

He spoke at Hiland Park Baptist Church in Panama City Wednesday night. Before he headed over to speak with them, he came to the studio to chat with us about his coaching career, how he feels his son will do taking over the program in Tallahassee and what he is doing now his coaching days are behind him.

After 40 seasons, Martin said it’s hard not to miss what was such a huge part of his life. He said he will miss the comradery that comes with coaching the team most.

“I’ll miss the guys as the came in as boys and they leave as men that’s something that was very meaningful to me as a coaching, watching them mature and go on to bigger and better things and I’ve been blessed,” Martin said. “I’ve had the pleasure of coaching a lot of great players.”

We will have the full interview with Mike Martin coming on Friday.