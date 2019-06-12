Former Alabama diver is peaking interest in springboard diving with summer camp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Springboard diving isn't the most popular sport in America, but there's a lot of budding divers in Panama City. That's thanks to former Alabama diver, Dana Hagan.

Hagan, known as Dana Bleich while she was at Alabama, is an SEC Champion and a three-time All-American.

Now she's using her experience to teach the wannabe divers of the Panhandle.

When she's not leading summer camps, she's coaching the high school springboard divers. She has a few Mosley, Arnold and North Bay Haven students.

She said she loves running this camp because some of her students go on to be really talented divers.

"One of our camp kids last summer ended up placing eleventh in the state for Mosley high school last year," Hagan said. "This is a great opportunity to expose kids to a sport that's not necessarily mainstream, but has a lot of opportunities for them to grow in middle school and high school and hopefully even move on to a college level."

For more information on the camp, check out https://www.panamacitybeachparksandrecreation.com.