NEW YORK (AP) – Darius Quisenberry’s 18 points helped Fordham defeat Maine 72-67 on Wednesday night.

Quisenberry was 4 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Rams (7-1). Khalid Moore scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Zach Riley was 3 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Rams picked up their sixth straight victory.

Gedi Juozapaitis finished with 19 points for the Black Bears (4-3). Peter Filipovity added 12 points and six rebounds for Maine. Milos Nenadic also recorded 10 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.