PHILADELPHIA (AP)Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will have neck surgery Wednesday and miss the entire season, another setback for one of the worst teams in the NHL.

The 33-year-old Atkinson has not played at all this season. Atkinson scored 23 goals and had 50 points last season in his first year with the Flyers. He spent the first 10 years of his career with Columbus.

Atkinson is signed through 2025, with a cap hit of $5.875 million per season.

The Flyers have only 10 wins and 27 points this season and have been plagued with injuries to key players such as Sean Couturier and Ryan Ellis.

