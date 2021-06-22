Florida Roots semi-pro soccer team gets ready for two home games this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Roots semi-pro soccer team is ready to be back at home this week after spending some time on the road.

The Roots were supposed to play three home games this week, but their game with Pensacola was postponed again on Tuesday night.

The team is now looking forward to their matchup with AFC Mobile on Thursday night.

The last time those two teams took each other on, it was a tough loss for the Roots. They scored a goal early on, but then Mobile scored two goals quickly after that to get the win.

The Roots are still looking for their first win of the season and they are currently 0-7-2.

The game kicks off on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Tommy Oliver. Their next home game is on Saturday night against Port City FC.