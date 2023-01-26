MIAMI (AP)Denver Jones scored 17 points as Florida International beat Western Kentucky 78-69 on Thursday night.

Jones was 6 of 14 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Panthers (10-11, 4-6 Conference USA). Arturo Dean scored 15 points and added six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Javaunte Hawkins recorded 14 points and shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Dayvion McKnight led the way for the Hilltoppers (11-10, 3-7) with 23 points and three steals. Jamarion Sharp added 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Western Kentucky. Jairus Hamilton also recorded 11 points and seven rebounds.

Jones scored nine points in the first half and Florida International went into the break trailing 36-34. Florida International used a 10-0 second-half run to erase a three-point deficit and take the lead at 49-42 with 12:39 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Petar Krivokapic scored eight second-half points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.