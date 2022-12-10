FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Zach Anderson had 14 points in FGCU’s 67-62 victory over Mercer on Saturday night.

Anderson added 13 rebounds for the Eagles (8-3). Isaiah Thompson added 14 points. He made 9 of 10 from the line. Dahmir Bishop finished with 13 points.

Luis Hurtado led the way for the Bears (5-6) with 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Mercer also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Jalyn McCreary. David Craig finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.