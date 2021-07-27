Florida Congressman Neal Dunn introduces bill to award Bobby Bowden with Congressional Gold Medal

(WMBB) — It was just last week that the sad news came out that the legendary Florida State football Coach Bobby Bowden is currently battling pancreatic cancer.

Now, Florida Congressman Neal Dunn is hoping to honor his great legacy by introducing a bill that would award him a Congressional Gold Medal.

Dunn said in a news release that Bowden’s leadership on and off the field makes him worthy of the high award.

“Coach Bobby Bowden is a leader on the field and in his community. While his grit and determination led the Seminoles to victory on many occasions, his kindness and generosity are what make him one of the most highly respected individuals in the state of Florida. Coach Bowden’s spirit is the American spirit of which we can be proud and seek to emulate in both large and small ways,” Dunn said.

The Congressional Gold Medal seeks to honor those, individually or as a group, “who have performed an achievement that has an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized as a major achievement in the recipient’s field long after the achievement.”

Bowden is the second-winningest coach in Division I history and has more than 300 wins across 34 seasons with FSU, and led them to two national titles as well.

In April of this year, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded him the Florida Medal of Freedom.