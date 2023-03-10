FRISCO, Texas (AP)Johnell Davis had 18 points in Florida Atlantic’s 68-65 victory over Middle Tennessee on Friday in the Conference USA Tournament.

Davis also contributed four steals for the Owls (30-3). Alijah Martin scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Bryan Greenlee recorded 10 points and was 2 of 4 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

DeAndre Dishman led the Blue Raiders (19-14) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Elias King added 13 points and six rebounds for Middle Tennessee.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.