TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Jeremy Moussa threw three touchdown passes to lead Florida A&M to a 30-16 victory over Southern on Saturday night for its seventh straight win.

Moussa was 17-of-34 passing for 224 yards. Xavier Smith had six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown for Florida A&M (7-2, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Besean McCray’s 35-yard touchdown run pulled Southern to 20-16 midway through the third quarter. Moussa’s 5-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Pruitte capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive to push the Rattlers’ lead to 27-16 late in the third.

McCray completed 8 of 20 passes for 88 yards, threw one interception and finished with 125 yards rushing on 16 carries for Southern (5-4, 3-3).

