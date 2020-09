FILE-This Saturday, Sept. 10, 2011 file photo shows the west exterior of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at University of Florida, in Gainesville, Fla. The University of Florida has rescinded an admissions offer to a prospective student who posted a racist comment on social media. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)– A fire broke out at Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday. According to the university, it was caused by a maintenance tractor.

Florida Gators' Ben Hill Griffin Stadium appears to be on fire



The fire was contained shortly after firefighters arrived. There was no structural damage to the facility.