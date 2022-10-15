TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Dequan Finn matched a program record with six touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Toledo shut out Kent State in the second half for a 52-31 victory on Saturday.

Kent State (2-5, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) jumped out to a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a pair of touchdown runs from Marquez Cooper sandwiched between Collin Schlee’s 12-yard scoring run.

Finn had a 27-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and then threw TD passes on three consecutive series in the second that tied the game at 28. Andrew Glass’ 20-yard field goal as time expired gave Kent State a 31-28 halftime lead.

Finn threw three TD passes in the second half that included a 41-yarder to Jerjuan Newton early in the fourth that stretched the Rockets’ lead to 45-31. Finn scrambled to his right and found Mikel Barkley in the back of the end zone for his sixth TD pass of the day with 7:39 remaining.

Finn was 16-of-22 passing for 263 yards and added 87 yards on the ground as Toledo (5-2, 3-0) won its third straight. Newton and Barkley each had two touchdown catches. Newton finished with 125 yards receiving on five catches.

Cooper ran for 166 yards and two scores for Kent State.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2