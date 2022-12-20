BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Dequan Finn passed for 133 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score to lead Toledo past Liberty 21-19 in the rainy Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night.

Toledo came from behind, then fended off Liberty, handing the Flames their first loss in a bowl game after three bowl victories.

Liberty (8-5) was directed by interim coach Josh Aldridge, who stepped in for Hugh Freeze, who became the head coach at Auburn at the end of the regular season. Former Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Caldwell has been named Liberty head coach moving forward.

Toledo (9-5) punctuated a successful season that included winning the Mid-Atlantic Conference title with its first bowl victory since 2015.

Kaidon Salter led Liberty’s offense, going 12 for 20 for 84 yards and a TD.

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL

EASTERN MICHIGAN 41, SAN JOSE STATE 27

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Taylor Powell threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns, Samson Evans rushed for a pair of scores and Eastern Michigan won a bowl game for the second time in program history.

Eastern Michigan (9-4) last won a bowl game in 1987, beating San Jose State in the California Bowl.

San Jose State (7-5) turned the ball over three times. It was first time this season that the Spartans had multiple turnovers in a game.

Chevan Cordeiro led the Spartans offensively, completing 26 of 44 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

