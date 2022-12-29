STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Jalen Finch scored 14 points as Georgia Southern beat South Alabama 64-50 on Thursday night.

Finch had five rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (8-6). Kaden Archie scored 12 points while going 5 of 11 and 2 of 6 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Tyren Moore was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 6 from distance) to finish with nine points.

Isaiah Moore led the way for the Jaguars (6-7) with 15 points and five assists. South Alabama also got 14 points and two steals from Tyrell Jones. In addition, Owen White had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Georgia Southern visits Coastal Carolina and South Alabama visits Georgia State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.