BANGOR, Maine (AP)Peter Filipovity came off the bench to score 17 points and grab 11 rebounds and Maine doubled up NAIA-member Maine-Fort Kent 90-45 on Friday night.

Filipovity sank 6 of 11 shots with a 3-pointer for Maine (1-1). Gedi Juozapaitis finished with 15 points, while Kellen Tynes scored 14 for the Black Bears.

Jordan Guerrero hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 to lead the Bengals. Reserve Nate Huynh scored 12.

Maine shot 56.1% from the floor (37 of 66) but made only 5 of 21 from beyond the arc.

Maine-Fort Kent connected on 16 of 55 shots (29.1%) but hit 7 of 22 from distance.

The Black Bears had a 43-25 advantage on the boards.

