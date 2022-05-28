HOOVER, Ala. (AP)Wyatt Langford hit a lead-off home runs for No. 7 seed Florida in the first and second innings and the Gators never trailed in the 11-6 win over Alabama on Saturday to avoid elimination at the SEC Tournament.

Florida (38-21) plays No. 2 seed Texas A&M – which beat the Gators 10-0 on Thursday – in the semifinals later Saturday.

Langford walked to lead off the sixth inning, advanced to second on a single by Sterlin Thompson and scored when BT Riopelle grounded into a 1-6-3 double play to give Florida a 7-6 lead.

Langford finished 2-for-5 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored. Mac Guscette went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer in the ninth, Jac Caglianone was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Josh Rivera had three RBIs – including a single that scored Caglianone and Jud Fabian to give the Gators a 4-0 lead in the first.

Alabama’s Dominic Tamez had an RBI single in the bottom of the first and Zane Denton added a three-run home run to tie it heading into the second and Drew Williamson hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third to make it 6-6.

Florida’s Nick Ficarrotta (4-0) replaced starter Anthony Ursitti in the third inning and struck out six while allowing five hits and two walks over 6 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Caden Rose went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored for Alabama (31-27).

—

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25