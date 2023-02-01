RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Yann Farell had 18 points and St. Bonaventure beat Richmond 66-62 on Wednesday night.

Farell was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Bonnies (12-11, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chad Venning scored 17 points while shooting 8 of 11 from the field, and added six rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Tyler Burton led the Spiders (11-12, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds. Richmond also got 10 points from Neal Quinn. Isaiah Bigelow also had seven points and six rebounds.

