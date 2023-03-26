BARCELONA, Spain (AP)Organizers said more than 92,000 fans at Camp Nou stadium watched the “final four” of the new seven-a-side Kings League soccer competition created by former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué.

Tickets started at 10 euros ($10.8) at Europe’s largest soccer stadium, which can seat 99,000. Barcelona president Joan Laporta agreed in January to let the Kings League use his club’s stadium shortly after Piqué launched his new venture.

El Barrio beat Aniquiladores 3-0 in Sunday’s final.

The Kings League’s regular season games were held on artificial turf in a small indoor venue near Barcelona’s port. All games were shown for free on the Internet.

The competition features former Spanish league players who make special appearances to play as “ringers” for teams. They recently included former Barcelona and Brazil star Ronaldinho.

The semifinals and final were played back-to-back on a reduced field.

The league said that another two million viewers watched online on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar announced that he wants to be a team owner for an expansion of the Kings League planned for Brazil.

