FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)The Atlanta Falcons have signed wide receiver Mack Hollins to a $2.5 million, one-year deal, giving the team another big option.

The Falcons announced the signing on Tuesday. Hollins could open the season as the No. 2 wide receiver, joining 2022 rookie Drake London as big playmakers for quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Olamide Zaccheaus and KhaDarel Hodge, who ranked among Atlanta’s top five wide receivers in 2022, are unrestricted free agents.

Hollins, 29, set career highs with 57 catches for 690 yards for Las Vegas last season and matched his high with four touchdown catches.

The Falcons also announced that defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, who retired after signing a one-year deal with the team last summer, has been reinstated. Goldman, 29, started 73 of 81 games in six seasons with the Chicago Bears. Goldman could compete for a starting job and provide help in the middle of the line.

