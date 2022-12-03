A visit from the reeling Anaheim Ducks might be what the Winnipeg Jets need to avoid losing back-to-back home contests for the first time this season.

Looking to rebound from their third home defeat, the Jets aim to hand the visiting Ducks a sixth straight defeat Sunday.

Winnipeg outscored Dallas, Chicago and Colorado 17-6 during a three-game winning streak that ended with Friday’s 4-1 loss to Columbus. Ex-Jet Patrik Laine scored twice as Winnipeg got down 4-0 before Pierre-Luc Dubois registered his 11th goal late in the third.

It was the fourth regulation defeat in the last 17 games for the Jets, who also fell to 8-3-0 at home. Winnipeg has only dropped back-to-back games this season on Oct. 20 at Vegas, and two days later against Toronto.

“That’s just not our team,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said.

“Every game is important. We set the standard of how we’re going to play regardless of who we play. And, as I told (the team), it’s on every individual to look at yourself first.”

While Columbus sits last in the Eastern Conference, the Jets find themselves in a similar situation Sunday. Anaheim has six wins and an NHL-low 15 points through 25 games.

The Ducks have allowed a league-high 106 non-shootout goals, an average of 37.8 shots on goal and are mired in an 0-3-2 rut overall. Anaheim was unable to hold one-goal leads in the second and third periods during Saturday’s 5-4 shootout loss at Minnesota. The Ducks are mired in an 0-4-2 skid on the road, where neither of their two victories this season have come in regulation.

“I think we played a good game.” Anaheim forward Troy Terry, who recorded a goal with an assist on Saturday, told Bally Sports West.

“Just little things. I think we limited the amount that we gave them. Some of these games that have been really frustrating, it’s because their goals have come off us, not necessarily making them earn things.

“We played right with (Minnesota on Saturday)…Keep piling these (kind of efforts) together.”

Anaheim has dropped three straight overall against the Jets, and is stuck in an 0-4-3 rut road versus Winnipeg, where it fell 3-2 on Nov. 17. Terry, with a team-leading 26 points, and Trevor Zegras, not far back with 22 on the season, each had a goal in that contest.

Meanwhile, Kyle Connor recorded a hat trick for the Jets. He’s posted five goals and seven rebounds in 11 home games this season, and 10 with five assists in 13 career contests versus Anaheim.

Teammate Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves during Tuesday’s 5-0 win against the Avalanche for his third shutout of the season in his most recent start. He’s stopped 100 of 106 shots during a three-game winning streak and made 29 saves against the Ducks last month. Backup David Rittich dropped to 3-2-0 with a 3.07 goals-against average as a starter this season following his 22-save effort versus Columbus.

Anaheim’s John Gibson (3.99 GAA) made 45 saves at Minnesota, and 29 against the Jets this season. However, his backup, Anthony Stolarz (3.92 GAA), could be in the Ducks’ net looking to halt a personal three-start losing streak.

