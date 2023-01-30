ROME (AP)Udinese climbed closer to the Europe spots in Serie A after drawing with relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 1-1 on Monday.

Lazar Samardzic equalized midway through the first half for Udinese following an own goal from Rodrigo Becao.

Seventh-placed Udinese moved within eight points of sixth-placed Roma, which holds the Italian league’s Conference League spot.

Verona moved within five points of safety and 17th-placed Spezia.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports