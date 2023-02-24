TROY, Ala. (AP)Christyon Eugene scored 19 points as Troy beat Coastal Carolina 95-74 on Friday night.

Eugene had four steals for the Trojans (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt Conference). Nelson Phillips scored 16 points and added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Darius McNeill recorded 14 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

The Chanticleers (11-19, 5-13) were led in scoring by Antonio Daye Jr., who finished with 28 points and nine rebounds. Jimmy Nichols added 15 points and six rebounds for Coastal Carolina. In addition, Jomaru Brown had 12 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.