BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Bryson Etienne scored 16 points and Southern beat Alabama State 66-52 on Thursday night.

Etienne added seven rebounds and four steals for the Jaguars (15-15, 11-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). P.J. Byrd scored 12 and handed out seven assists.

Antonio Madlock and Roland McCoy both scored 11 to lead the Hornets (8-22, 6-11). Madlock added six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Southern hosts Alabama A&M, while Alabama State travels to play Grambling.

