HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Aaron Estrada had 22 points to lead Hofstra to a 66-52 victory over Drexel on Monday night for its eighth straight win.

Estrada added five rebounds and five assists for the Pride (20-8, 13-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Darlinstone Dubar had 16 points, while shooting 7 of 7 from the floor. Tyler Thomas pitched in with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Dragons (15-12, 9-6) by Amari Williams with 13 points, two steals and two blocks. Lamar Oden Jr. added nine points and eight rebounds. Yame Butler scored eight points.

Hofstra led for all but the first six seconds of the game.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Hofstra hosts Hampton, while Drexel hosts UNC Wilmington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.