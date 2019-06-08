Emerald Coast Volleyball Club to compete at Disney World

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The Emerald Coast Volleyball Club fought through adversity after Hurricane Michael to make this season possible.

In October and November, the team would travel to Walton County for tryouts and practice.

Now, the 13U team will compete in the 46th AAU Girls Jr. National Volleyball Championships in Orlando.

The tournament is held at Disney World and will be from June 16-19.

For a majority of the team, it will be their first time participating in a large tournament.

"Fantastic opportunity for the girls to bond and get to know each other... and just really bring their own game and have faith that they've been trained and they're prepared," said ECVC Coach, Shawna Cabatu.

Disney is keeping the tournament fun with a gift exchange.

Each team will bring a gift to give to the other teams that represent the city and state they are from.

ECVC is bringing sunglasses to represent the Panhandle and the Sunshine State.

There are more than 100 teams competing in each division of the tournament.