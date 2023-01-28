ELON, N.C. (AP)Sean Halloran had 18 points in Elon’s 72-58 victory against Drexel on Saturday night.

Halloran added five assists for the Phoenix (3-19, 1-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Max Mackinnon scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Jerald Gillens-Butler shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. The Phoenix broke an 11-game slide.

Amari Williams finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Dragons (12-10, 6-4). Justin Moore added 13 points, two steals and three blocks for Drexel. Luke House also recorded 11 points.

Elon took the lead with 15:42 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 32-25 at halftime, with Halloran racking up nine points. Elon pulled away with an 11-1 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 16 points. They outscored Drexel by seven points in the final half, as Halloran led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Elon visits Stony Brook while Drexel hosts Charleston (SC).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.