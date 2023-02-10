EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Michael Eley’s 23 points helped Siena defeat Mount St. Mary’s 72-65 on Friday night.

Eley also contributed five rebounds for the Saints (16-9, 10-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Javian McCollum scored 22 points and added six assists. Jackson Stormo was 3 of 7 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Dakota Leffew led the Mountaineers (8-17, 4-10) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Jalen Benjamin added 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for Mount St. Mary’s. In addition, Malik Jefferson finished with eight points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Siena hosts Marist while Mount St. Mary’s visits Fairfield.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.