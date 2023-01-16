MADRID (AP)Elche’s winless run in the Spanish league was extended to 17 matches after drawing at Cadiz 1-1 on Monday.

Elche remaned the only team without a league victory. It has only five points, 10 fewer than second-to-last Sevilla. It was Elche’s first draw after a streak of five losses in a row in the league.

Cadiz moved to 18th place, one point from safety. It won at Valencia in the previous round after going winless since October.

The host opened the scoring through Brian Ocampo in the seventh minute and Elche equalized from Ezequiel Ponce in the 81st.

Elche’s next chance to break its winless streak will be on Sunday at home against Osasuna.

Cadiz on Saturday visits Sevilla in another match between relegation-threatened opponents.

Barcelona has a three-point lead over Real Madrid at the top. Real Sociedad is third and Atletico Madrid fourth.

