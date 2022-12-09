WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP)Madeleine Egle of Austria got her third win in as many races this season on Friday night, widening her lead atop the women’s World Cup luge standings.

Egle rallied past Germany’s Julia Taubitz to win gold at the Whistler Sliding Center. Egle’s time was 1 minute, 17.137 seconds; Taubitz was just behind in 1:17.161.

Germany’s Merle Frabel was third in 1:17.182. The U.S. had a very solid night, with Summer Britcher finishing seventh, Emily Sweeney 10th and Brittney Arndt 12th.

Egle now has 300 points in the overall World Cup standings, with Taubitz (225) second and Sweeney (206) third.

In the men’s race, Germany’s Felix Loch had the fastest time in both heats and won gold over Austria’s Wolfgang Kindl and Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller.

For the U.S., Tucker West was fifth, Chris Mazdzer was 10th and Jonny Gustafson placed 12th.

Kindl moved into first place in the men’s overall standings, his 255 points just ahead of fellow Austrian Nico Gleischer’s 246. Fischnaller (195) is third.

The men’s doubles, women’s doubles and team relay races are all Saturday.

—

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports