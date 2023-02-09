CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Devontae Blanton had 20 points and Eastern Kentucky beat Queens 84-80 on Thursday night.

Blanton also contributed six rebounds for the Colonels (17-9, 10-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Cozart scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Darden Kapiti shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

AJ McKee led the way for the Royals (16-10, 6-7) with 27 points and two steals. Kenny Dye added 21 points and four steals for Queens. In addition, Jay’Den Turner had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.