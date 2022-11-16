GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Javon Small and Quentin Diboundje scored 17 points each as East Carolina beat Hampton 82-73 on Wednesday night.

Small added five rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (3-0). Diboundje was shooting 5 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Brandon Johnson shot 5 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Russell Dean led the way for the Pirates (1-2) with 23 points. Jordan Nesbitt added 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Hampton. Marquis Godwin also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.