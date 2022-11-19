Jalani Eason threw a 15-yard touchdown to Sylvester Campbell and Kenneth Martin’s 47-yard pick-6 sparked Mississippi Valley State to a 27-7 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

Those two plays late in the third quarter less than two minutes apart made it a 17-7 contest and the Delta Devils (2-9, 2-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) were never threatened again.

Orlando Fernandez kicked a 36-yard field goal with 6:03 remaining and Jared Wilson ran it in from the 5 for good measure.

Trazon Connley’s 8-yard scoring run gave Prairie View (6-5, 5-3) a 7-0 lead with 7:24 left in the first quarter.

Jaden Stewart ran for 85 yards on 18 carries and Connley had 68 yards on 12 carries.

